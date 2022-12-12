Mather Group LLC. Makes New Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $23.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.