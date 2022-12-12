Mather Group LLC. Purchases New Shares in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6,890.6% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,564,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,542,326 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $95,028,000. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 676.0% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 478,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,875,000 after acquiring an additional 416,643 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 320.2% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 158,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 120,868 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $68.41 on Monday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $59.87 and a 12 month high of $85.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.15 and its 200 day moving average is $67.86.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.