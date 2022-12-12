Mather Group LLC. Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $128.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.79. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

