Mather Group LLC. Sells 1,533 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,631 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $28.24 on Monday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.08. The company has a market capitalization of $116.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 44.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

