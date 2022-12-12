Mather Group LLC. Sells 875 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,920,558,000 after purchasing an additional 349,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,699 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,310 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 72.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $196.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.68.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded PayPal to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

