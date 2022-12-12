Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Maxar Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 67.2% annually over the last three years. Maxar Technologies has a payout ratio of 2.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Maxar Technologies to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $23.92 on Monday. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 62.95, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.17 million. Analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 250.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 38,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 27,317 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 388.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 31,474 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 60.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 128,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 48,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,726,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,917,000 after acquiring an additional 185,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 82.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 54,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.