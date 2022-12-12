Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 748 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,898,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,177,000 after acquiring an additional 39,334 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 755,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,147,000 after acquiring an additional 27,417 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 715,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.60.

LECO stock opened at $145.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.58. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $150.68.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $935.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.13 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 11.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $1,435,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $1,435,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,692,940.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,525.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,779 shares of company stock worth $4,505,724. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

