Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 194,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $80.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

