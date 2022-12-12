Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $3.06 Million Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLPI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 878.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $52.10 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average is $48.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.57%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

