Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,029 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Chubb by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Chubb by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 649,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $217.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.59 and a 200-day moving average of $197.44. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $222.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $90.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.83.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

