Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,436 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 11.1% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 120,000 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $14,598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 36,025 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Electronic Arts by 28.2% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,966 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ EA opened at $124.71 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.64.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.68%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $237,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,923.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $237,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,923.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,477.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,960 shares of company stock worth $4,911,038 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EA. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.