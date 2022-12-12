Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 1,360 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

MMM stock opened at $125.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $181.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.20.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

