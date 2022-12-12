Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,567 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBE opened at $42.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.53. CubeSmart has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $57.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 150.88%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CUBE. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

