Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires Shares of 10,274 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,274 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weik Capital Management raised its position in General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 3.9% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in General Motors by 10.4% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $38.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.67. The company has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

