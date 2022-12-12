Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Boosts Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in NVR were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 250.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 150.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVR shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,780.00.

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,648.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4,315.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,252.54. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,978.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.95.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.50 by ($7.99). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 54.40%. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total value of $4,955,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,855,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,067 shares of company stock worth $13,014,824. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

