Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Cuts Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Crown were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 92.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 187.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Crown from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Crown from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Crown from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.13.

Crown Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CCK stock opened at $80.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.33. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31). Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.35%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

