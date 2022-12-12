Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Grows Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $125.76 on Monday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $181.78. The stock has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.01 and a 200-day moving average of $129.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.92%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

