Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $265,000 Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 281.3% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 92,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 68,227 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Woodson Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 36.5% in the second quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 77,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,963,000 after purchasing an additional 20,792 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 36.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $730,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of MTN opened at $258.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.91 and a 12 month high of $344.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.91.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.57.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

