Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $428,000 Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BFAM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 32.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,073,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,270,000 after purchasing an additional 991,546 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,643,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,069,000 after purchasing an additional 864,487 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 86.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,122,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,973,000 after purchasing an additional 519,252 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,776,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,889,000 after purchasing an additional 508,602 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth $38,034,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BFAM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $65.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 1.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $140.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

