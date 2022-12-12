Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $645,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,334 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,980,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

