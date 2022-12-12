Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Invests $217,000 in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter worth $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter worth $47,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 2,222.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $68.62 on Monday. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.74 and a beta of 2.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.08%.

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,049.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,049.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,865.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,512 shares of company stock worth $4,758,381 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.55.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

