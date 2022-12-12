Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Invests $265,000 in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in FOX during the second quarter valued at about $372,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in FOX during the second quarter valued at about $2,275,000. Creative Planning grew its position in FOX by 92,842.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in FOX by 410.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 251,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after buying an additional 202,366 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in FOX by 2,795.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after buying an additional 280,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $31.31 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.56.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

