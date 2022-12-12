Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Invests $327,000 in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $531,068.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,064.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total value of $155,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,421,667.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $531,068.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,064.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,380 shares of company stock worth $2,166,388. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 2.0 %

BMRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $102.33 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $106.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 243.64, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.63.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.