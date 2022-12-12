Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Invests $331,000 in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 89.1% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 2.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 73,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of IDEX by 22.8% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 40,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IDEX Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $235.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.72. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $243.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.33.
IDEX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.
Insider Transactions at IDEX
In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on IDEX to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on IDEX from $228.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.75.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
