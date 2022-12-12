Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Invests $331,000 in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 89.1% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 2.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 73,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of IDEX by 22.8% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 40,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $235.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.72. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $243.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Insider Transactions at IDEX

In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on IDEX to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on IDEX from $228.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.75.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.