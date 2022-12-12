Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Lowers Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,220,000 after buying an additional 48,873 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,616,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.74, for a total value of $10,426,644.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,942,196.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,650 shares of company stock worth $68,077,144. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.4 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.71.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $341.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $340.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.78 and a 52-week high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.