Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Makes New $310,000 Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,068 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $406,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $1,869,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 19.1% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $10,706,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 76.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 447,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,471,000 after buying an additional 193,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total transaction of $6,750,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,076,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,743,719.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total transaction of $6,750,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,076,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,743,719.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $977,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,112.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 236,750 shares of company stock worth $38,136,603 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDNS stock opened at $163.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.57.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

