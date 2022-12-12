Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases 27 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Charter Communications by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,766,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,403,000 after purchasing an additional 79,984 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Charter Communications by 24.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,432 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 364.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,927 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 23.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,608,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,846,000 after purchasing an additional 302,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Charter Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.35.

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.7 %

Charter Communications stock opened at $380.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $669.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $357.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.