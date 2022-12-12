Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases New Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $247.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.