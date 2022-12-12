Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases Shares of 2,521 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,413,000 after acquiring an additional 775,843 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $73,608,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,272,920 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $275,364,000 after buying an additional 512,463 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at about $55,257,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,421,000 after buying an additional 409,637 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG opened at $129.60 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.33.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.