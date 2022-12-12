Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Raises Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in KLA were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 403.6% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 33.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC opened at $393.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $338.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.61.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.