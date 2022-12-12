Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Reduces Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,235 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $172.33 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.92.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

