Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Reduces Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Equitable were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Equitable by 1,608.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 32.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 9.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Equitable by 44.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Price Performance

NYSE EQH opened at $29.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average is $28.81.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $905,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,018.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,800 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equitable

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading

