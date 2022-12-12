Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 14,020 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,020 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 194,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 10.1% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $5.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Insider Activity at Lumen Technologies

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,754.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,754.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 37,500 shares of company stock worth $224,600. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.