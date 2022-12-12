Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 688 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 59.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $419.00 to $414.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.87.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $343.88 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $710.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $341.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.62.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

