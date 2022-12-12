Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Takes $523,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 960.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 178.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chubb Stock Performance

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CB opened at $217.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.44. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $222.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

