Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Set at $365.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MSFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $245.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.55. Microsoft has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $344.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

