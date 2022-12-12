Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) vs. Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Head to Head Review

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) and Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Roivant Sciences and Midatech Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roivant Sciences $55.29 million 89.08 -$845.26 million ($1.70) -4.12 Midatech Pharma $800,000.00 7.98 -$7.51 million N/A N/A

Midatech Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Roivant Sciences.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roivant Sciences -2,336.55% -62.36% -46.19% Midatech Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Roivant Sciences and Midatech Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Roivant Sciences has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Midatech Pharma has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.4% of Roivant Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Midatech Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Roivant Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Roivant Sciences and Midatech Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roivant Sciences 0 0 6 0 3.00 Midatech Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Roivant Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $11.17, indicating a potential upside of 59.52%. Given Roivant Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Roivant Sciences is more favorable than Midatech Pharma.

Summary

Roivant Sciences beats Midatech Pharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Midatech Pharma

Midatech Pharma plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the research and development of medicines in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTD219, a long-acting formulation of tacrolimus used to lower the risk of organ transplant rejection. It also offers drug delivery platforms, such as Q-Sphera, a polymer microsphere microtechnology used for sustained release drug delivery; MidaSolve, an oligosaccharide nanotechnology used to solubilize drugs so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumors; and MidaCore, a gold nanoparticle used for targeting sites of disease by using chemotherapeutic agents or immunotherapeutic agents. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

