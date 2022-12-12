MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in General Mills by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $853,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 205,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 64,141 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $85.84 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $87.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GIS. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.