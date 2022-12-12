MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $260,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Netflix by 3,001.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120,815 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,484,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $19,646,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Citigroup raised their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.37.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $320.01 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $620.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.28 and its 200-day moving average is $234.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.