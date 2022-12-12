MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DFS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.14.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DFS opened at $103.00 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $130.81. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.12). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

