MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 36.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 14.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI stock opened at $142.57 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $155.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $1,446,053.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,522.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $766,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,446,053.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,522.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.