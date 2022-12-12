MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 308 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $153.54 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

