MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 621 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $34,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSX stock opened at $46.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.07, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.57. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BSX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,852.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,302 shares of company stock worth $12,606,784 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.