Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) versus Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Head to Head Contrast

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) and Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Minerva Surgical and Glaukos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Minerva Surgical alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Surgical -34.03% -51.99% -17.35% Glaukos -31.45% -16.16% -8.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Minerva Surgical and Glaukos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Surgical 1 0 1 0 2.00 Glaukos 1 3 5 0 2.44

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Minerva Surgical currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,670.08%. Glaukos has a consensus price target of $60.13, indicating a potential upside of 32.26%. Given Minerva Surgical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Minerva Surgical is more favorable than Glaukos.

69.1% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Glaukos shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Glaukos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Minerva Surgical and Glaukos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Surgical $52.10 million 0.10 -$21.46 million N/A N/A Glaukos $294.01 million 7.38 -$49.59 million ($1.90) -23.93

Minerva Surgical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Glaukos.

Volatility and Risk

Minerva Surgical has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glaukos has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Glaukos beats Minerva Surgical on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minerva Surgical

(Get Rating)

Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Glaukos

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Infinite, a three stents product that is designed for use as a standalone procedure in patients with refractory glaucoma; and iDose TR, a targeted injectable implant based on its micro-scale device-platform that is designed to deliver therapeutic levels of medication. The company markets its products through direct sales organization, as well as through distributors in the United States and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.