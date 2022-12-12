Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) PT Raised to GBX 180 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 169 ($2.06) to GBX 180 ($2.19) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Mitchells & Butlers from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Mitchells & Butlers Trading Up 26.6 %

Shares of MBPFF opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29. Mitchells & Butlers has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

