Mizuho Cuts Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target to $270.00

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $276.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KRTX has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $200.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $259.07.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $197.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.87. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $92.26 and a 52 week high of $278.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.18, for a total value of $947,838.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,336.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.18, for a total value of $947,838.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,336.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.86, for a total transaction of $2,403,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,201,273. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.