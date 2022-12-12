MKM Partners Boosts O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $900.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by MKM Partners from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ORLY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $821.67.

ORLY stock opened at $827.80 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $870.92. The firm has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $801.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $720.56.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total value of $2,126,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,994.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,871,058 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,279,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,901,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 136,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

