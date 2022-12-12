Morgan Stanley Boosts Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target to GBX 1,300

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,220 ($14.88) to GBX 1,300 ($15.85) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ANFGF. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a $10.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Antofagasta to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($15.36) to GBX 1,210 ($14.75) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Antofagasta from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($12.93) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($15.24) to GBX 1,150 ($14.02) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,145.96.

ANFGF opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $23.45.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

