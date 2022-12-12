Morgan Stanley Boosts Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Price Target to 93.00

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from 85.00 to 93.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 100.00 to 90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.60.

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Performance

Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $10.72.

Norsk Hydro ASA Cuts Dividend

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. Research analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.1134 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

