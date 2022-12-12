Morgan Stanley Boosts Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Price Target to €32.90

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from €31.50 ($33.16) to €32.90 ($34.63) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SZGPY has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Salzgitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Salzgitter from €19.60 ($20.63) to €20.50 ($21.58) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Salzgitter from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Salzgitter from €30.00 ($31.58) to €34.00 ($35.79) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salzgitter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Salzgitter Price Performance

SZGPY stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $5.16.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

